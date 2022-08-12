Death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, August 12, 2022

 

Martin Dermody

Cloghna, Milford, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on August 11th, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Angela and much loved father of Caroline and Adrian.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, brother-in-law Sean, sisters-in-law Betty and Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

 

May Martin’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Friday 12th August, from 2pm, concluding with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am to St. Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

 

Martin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

 

 Sean Cummins
Leaney, Ardattin, Carlow

Funeral arrangements later.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow is hot, hot, hot as residents are asked to conserve water use

Friday, 12/08/22 - 11:18am

Lifeguards to be on duty at Carlow bathing spots following U-Turn

Friday, 12/08/22 - 10:03am

Sheena was a gifted musician who was full of love and positivity

Thursday, 11/08/22 - 5:24pm