Death notices and funeral arrangements

Martin Dermody

Cloghna, Milford, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on August 11th, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Angela and much loved father of Caroline and Adrian.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, brother-in-law Sean, sisters-in-law Betty and Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Martin’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Friday 12th August, from 2pm, concluding with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am to St. Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

Sean Cummins

Leaney, Ardattin, Carlow

Funeral arrangements later.