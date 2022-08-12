Heritage Week 2022 – Carlow County events reflect the community appetite for their heritage

By Elizabeth Lee

HERITAGE Week kicks off tomorrow, Saturday 13 August, and Carlow County Council Heritage Office has organised events highlighting the themes of sustainability, biodiversity and traditional methods.

The programme starts with events organised by community groups throughout the county, with the help of Carlow’s heritage officer Eoin Sullivan. One of the highlights will feature people sharing memories of their school days.

The events cover a range of lectures and talks through the week organised by Carlow County Museum, the Heritage Office, SETU and the Office of Public Works.

Music Generation Carlow with Carlow Libraries and Carlow Heritage have organised bodhrán lessons.

Carlow Historical and Archaeology Society is recording oral histories on smart phones, a guided walk of Carlow town and an event to discuss historic graveyards in Carlow with Christopher Power. As part of the Historic Towns Initiative and in conjunction with Carlow Municipal District there will be temporary signage at six key stops along the line of the medieval wall of Carlow.

This information is also available as a digital project (www.heritageweek.ie ), which will enable people to self-guide themselves around the town and learn some interesting facts as they go.

Children who want to know about the military history of Carlow should drop in to the pop-up military museum in Hacketstown and Bagenalstown.

“It’s brilliant to see so many events organised throughout the county that reflect the untapped rich and diverse heritage that we all know, but take for granted,” said Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

“The importance of biodiversity can never be underestimated. As when we look to our past, we lived in different times, but we always strive to discover what people ate, the types of houses they loved in, animals they hunted or managed, plants they ate, used as cures or revered for their folkloric value,” said Eoin Sullivan as he lists the biodiversity events that include wildflower workshops on Water Heritage Day with Molly Aylesbury, a bird and butterfly walk with Carlow Birdwatch and Myshall community family fun day.

Cllr John Murphy, chairperson of Carlow Heritage Forum, said: “We’re delighted to have a County Heritage Forum up and running and look forward to producing the much-needed Carlow Heritage Plan.2

The full schedule of events are on www.carlowlibraries.ie/heritage website and full details of all events are available on www.heritageweek.ie