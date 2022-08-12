Lifeguards to be on duty at Carlow bathing spots following U-Turn

A lifeguard will now be in place at Clashganny this weekend following a U-Turn.

In a tweet this morning, Carlow County Council said that normal lifeguarding operations will resume at the county’s designated bathing areas in Bagenalstown and Clashganny.

“We want to remind people the importance of personal safety & to only swim in lifeguarded areas.”

Yesterday, the council had warned people not to swim at Clasghanny between Friday and Tuesday as a lifeguard would not be on duty.

This announcement had followed the tragic drowning of a man in the Barrow on Wednesday evening.