People urged to take part in sleep-out fundraising event for homelessness

Focus Ireland are calling on business leaders, companies, employees, and individuals to give up just one night and sleep out on October 14th to raise funds for homelessness services.

According to the latest Government figures, 10,492 people have been recorded to be in emergency accommodation in June 2022, “making this year’s sleep-out more important than ever”.

The demand for Focus Ireland’s services continues to increase, “making corporate support even more essential for Focus Ireland so that they can continue to provide vital services to those in need”.

Since 2015, Bord Gáis Energy has been working closely with Focus Ireland to drive awareness of family homelessness and has sponsored Shine a Light Night since 2019.

Bord Gáis Energy has announced that it will extend its sponsorship of Shine a Light Night through 2026.

Through the partnership, Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy have been able to grow participation in Shine a Light Night, increase donations and help tackle family homelessness in Ireland.

People across Ireland can get involved in Shine a Light Night by signing up to sleep out at home on October 14th on shinealight.focusireland.ie.

On the same night, business leaders will be invited to sleep out at socially distanced events taking place across the country at the Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin, in Limerick at King John’s Castle and at Cork’s historic Spike Island. Companies can also sign up to support the initiative by pledging to fundraise and sleep out at their workplace.

Ciara Carty, Director of Services at Focus Ireland; broadcaster Clare McKenna and Emma Burrows, Legal, Regulation and Corporate Affairs Director at Bord Gáis Energy at the launch of Shine A Light Night. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Shine a Light Night was launched in October 2012 when a total of 55 Irish business leaders participated and supported the launch campaign by raising over €350,000 for Focus Ireland’s prevention services.

This year, the target is €1.5 million to surpass last year’s funds raised of approximately €1.25 million.

This money will go directly towards services preventing families in Ireland from becoming homeless, whilst creating sustainable, long-term solutions to homelessness in Ireland.

To date, Bord Gáis Energy’s partnership with Focus Ireland has supported over 7,000 families and directly prevented 458 vulnerable families from experiencing homelessness.

To register to take part in a sleep-out and for more information visit shinealight.focusireland.ie

Ciara Carty, director of services with Focus Ireland said: “With homelessness numbers continuing to rise, and Shine a Light Night being our most important fundraising initiative each year, we call on business to continue their support of our homelessness services and take part. The business community in Ireland has always been a strong supporter of the vital homelessness services we provide, which we are truly grateful for. To reach our goal of €1.5 million, we are relying on the support of our corporate community.”