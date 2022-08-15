Johnny Sexton’s firm’s profits soar to almost €3m after bumper year off the field

Gordon Deegan

Accumulated profits at the management company owned by Ireland’s rugby captain, Johnny Sexton last year increased by almost €350,000 to €2.793 million.

Last month, Sexton led Ireland to an historic test series victory over the All-Blacks and new accounts show that the Ireland No 10 is also profiting off the pitch.

In a bumper year for the company, Sexton’s JAS Management and Promotions Ltd recorded profits of €349,794 in the 12 months to the end of September 30th last.

The profit represents a 38.5 per cent increase on the profits of €252,520 in the prior 12 months.

The cash pile at the business last year increased by €326,539 from €1.61 million to €1.94 million.

During the same period, the value of the company’s financial assets decreased from €930,461 to €757,455.

Sexton sits on the board of the firm with his wife, Laura and aggregate pay to directors last year more than doubled from €39,202 to €82,859.

The ever-green Sexton – who turned 37 last month – was a relative late-comer to the international scene and has been making up for lost time in the commercial world.

The €2.79 million in accumulated profits at Sexton’s firm compares to accumulated profits of €476,099 at the firm at the end of 2014.

Commercial deals

Currently, Sexton’s off-field commercial deals are being guided by Conor Ridge’s Horizon Sports where the firm’s other high profile clients include Open winner Shane Lowry and Munster and Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony.

The Dubliner is the most successful current Irish player from a playing and commercial point of view but he has some way to go to match the commercial success of his retired Leinster and Ireland team-mate Brian O’Driscoll whose main firm enjoyed post tax profits of €874,120 in the 12 months to the end of last August to bring his company’s accumulated profits to €9 million.

The IRFU announced in May that Sexton has signed a contract extension up until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Sexton earned his 100th cap for Ireland against Japan last November and hit the milestone of 500 Six Nations Championship points against Wales in the opening round of this year’s tournament.

The former World Rugby Player of the Year was appointed Ireland captain by Andy Farrell in January 2020.

Sexton is one of Irish Rugby’s most decorated players and has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and four European Cups with Leinster.

Sexton set up his firm in 2010 and is one of a number of rugby players with their own management companies to handle earnings from commercial ventures such as sponsorships and image rights.