Spate of burglaries in Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information after a spate of burglaries took place over the past week.

Two burglaries occurred in the Rathvilly area on Friday 12 August, which gardaí suspect could be linked. One of the crimes occurred in Ballyhacket, when a resident returned and disturbed four men who were in the neighbour’s garden. The four men fled in a silver Hyundai jeep towards Tullow at around 12.10pm. Another burglary occurred in the same area, within the same timeline.

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating those crimes, while they are also looking at a break-in that occurred between Thursday and Friday 11-12 August. A garden shed was broken into on the Shillelagh Road, Tullow and a Stihl consaw was stolen.

Also on Thursday, a resident in the Newtown area of Ardattin was at home when a man entered his house. His dog reacted to the intruder and chased him out. Three other men were waiting in the garden for the intruder. All four fled the scene.

Several items of jewelry, including two gold rings and two gold chains, were stolen during a burglary in Garryhill, also on Thursday. A driving licence and a social security card were also taken.

A crime-scene investigation was carried out and Bagenalstown gardaí are investigating.