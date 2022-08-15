Woman airlifted to hospital following kick from a horse in Borris

By Elizabeth Lee

A 76-YEAR-OLD woman was airlifted to hospital after she was kicked by a horse in Borris on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred in the village at 8.15pm, when the elderly woman was knocked down by a horse and sustained what is expected to be a broken hip. She was airlifted to Waterford General Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred just before the Borris Fair took place today Monday, for the first time in three years. Horse dealers from across Ireland meet in the village every year on 15 August, which is a Catholic Church holy day of the Feast of the Assumption.