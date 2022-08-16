  • Home >
Financial support for those affected by yesterday’s floods in Co Carlow

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tullow fire services tackle flooding on Monday evening. Photo: Evan Treacy

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Carlow County Council is providing details of financial supports available for home and business owners affected by yesterday evening’s flooding events in County Carlow.

The Humanitarian Assistance scheme in the Department of Social Protection has been activated. The scheme provides financial assistance to householders affected by flooding toward the replacement of essential personal belongings or household goods and appliances.

Householders needing to make enquiries about the supports available to them can contact the Department of Social Protection directly at 0818 60 70 80.

Owners of local businesses who may have suffered building or property damage should contact Carlow County Fire Service Headquarters by emailing all relevant details to [email protected] or by calling 059 9131144 where guidance on all relevant supports will be offered.

