Fire deliberately set on Mt Leinster amid soaring record temperatures

By Elizabeth Lee

AN ACT of “wanton vandalism” led to a massive fire that spread across Mount Leinster on Sunday morning. And it took up to 20 firemen with the assistance of a helicopter to quench the raging inferno.

“This was just wanton vandalism,” said Liam Carroll, assistant chief fire officer for Co Carlow. “It’s dangerous for our people to extinguish a fire like that, especially if the wind changes direction, it becomes very dangerous. It’s very dangerous for the pilot, too.”

The first fire they had to tackle was a blaze in the Drumphea area at 10.30pm on Saturday night. However, at 7.45am on Sunday morning, the fire service was called to a much bigger blaze that had taken hold near the Nine Stones on Mount Leinster. Fire brigades from Bagenalstown and Tullow with a crew of around 20 firefighters attended the scene. They were then assisted by a Coillte helicopter, which drew water from a lake in Garryhill, which was used to douse the flames. At one point, the fire was just ten feet away from a forestry plantation, but the fire crew managed to stop the fire from spreading into it.

At another stage, their work was being hampered by the presence of drones, because pilots won’t fly when there’s any possibility of drones being in the vicinity of their flight path. Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service issued an appeal on social media, telling people to take their drones out of the area.

The road to the Nine Stone from the Bunclody side was closed for safely reasons from 8am to about 1pm, when firefighters got the blaze under control.

Mr Carroll believes that the fire was set deliberately, which he said was an act of “wanton vandalism”.

“It might be that someone did it out of badness,” he added.

The Mount Leinster fire follows one the Bagansltown fire crew had to tackle on Friday after someone deliberately set a field on fire near the railway line close to the town.

The fires were set during a week when Co Carlow recorded the highest temperatures in Ireland, with temperatures of more than 30 degrees recorded at Oak Park.

“They were very difficult conditions for our people to work in, especially with the heat,” said Mr Carroll.