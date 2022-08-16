Man who died after getting into difficulty in Carlow river was ‘a gentleman’

A MAN who died after getting into difficulty in the River Barrow was described as a gentleman, whose proudest day was the birth of his daughter.

Thirty-nine-year-old Paddy (Patrick) Morris was laid to rest on Monday in his native Tyrone after he died last Wednesday night after being taken from the water near Carlow Town Park.

Paddy was the adoring father of seven-year-old Sienna and beloved partner of Andrea O’Neill from Kilkea, where the family lived.

Andrea told The Nationalist: “We have amazing memories together and I will always keep Paddy’s memory alive and tell our daughter how amazing her daddy was. I will love him forever.”

The couple first met 18 years ago and fell in love. Paddy, a carpenter and joiner, was an exceptionally talented musician who played several instruments, including the trumpet, tin whistle drums and guitar. In his youth, he had been a member of a folk band called Sin é Anois.

“He was a gentleman and always loved to have a singsong with friends,” said Andrea, who is daughter of Jimmy and Eileen O’Neill.

Sienna was the apple of Paddy’s eye, said Andrea, and his proudest moment was when she was born.

“Paddy built us a beautiful home and was so proud of that, as he always wanted to build Sienna a home,” she said.

At the funeral Mass in Tullyallen, Co Tyrone, Fr Pat Hannigan paid tribute to Paddy. “So much light and life were brought into his family by Patrick. He was a man full of life, a carefree spirit who lived his life to the fullest.”

After meeting Andrea, Paddy had lived for a period in Graiguecullen and through a housemate began playing with Milford GAA, a club which has since been wound down. He won two Junior B county championships with Milford in 2006 and 2012.

“He was unbelievable footballer, a brilliant footballer. He played midfield, but you could have put him anywhere,” recalled former clubmate Peter McEvoy. “He was a gas man, loved the craic and socialising.”

Milford clubman Kevin O’Neill added: “One great quality he had was that Paddy Morris was one of those lads who fitted in with all the team. No cross words … one of those guys who got on with everyone.”

In latter years, Paddy had played with Grangenolvin GAA in Kildare, where he was equally fondly remembered. His teammates at Milford and Grangenolvin formed a guard of honour as Paddy passed the family home in Kilkea for the final time on Saturday afternoon.

Paddy had been swimming in the Barrow at around 9.10pm on Wednesday night when he got into difficulty. A young Graiguecullen woman, Siobhán Ryan, who had been walking her dog, jumped into the river along with another man to help him. They brought Paddy to the bank with the assistance of a life ring and a third person pulled them in. Emergency services responded very quickly but, heartbreakingly, Paddy died at the scene.

Paddy is survived by Sienna, Andrea, his mother Mary and siblings Mark, Veronica, Marie, Bernadette, Bridget, Catherine, Sarah, James and John. He is predeceased by his father Packie.