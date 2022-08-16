MDMA worth €82,000 seized in Co Kildare

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Gardaí have seized €82,000 worth of the drug MDMA in Co Kildare.

MDMA, a stimulant which comes in powder and crystal form, is the active ingredient found in ecstasy tablets.

A joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue on Tuesday targeted a property in the Athy area under warrant, where officers found approximately 1.37kg of the substance.

A woman in her 50s was arrested and later released without charge. Investigations are ongoing.

