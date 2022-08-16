Spacious Carlow bungalow commands beautiful site

This deceptively spacious detached bungalow at Cloneen, Nurney, Co Carlow commands a beautiful, elevated site overlooking Mount Leinster to its south and the lush agricultural lands of the Barrow Valley.

Constructed in 2006, it extends to 151sq.m.(1620 sq. ft.) with a generously proportioned for bedroom configuration. The bright, airy interior enjoys oil fired central heating, double glazing & every modern convenience.

In addition, an extensive attic cavity completely floored with Velux windows and a stira attic stair access, presents a further 70sq.m. and is suitable for conversion to additional accommodation, subject to planning.

The generous site of 0.75 acres is defined by a manicured surrounding beech edge, with a hard-core drive to the front, side and rear of the dwelling. Kerbed lawns surround and frame the residence, with mature select planting and stunning views. Price €395,000 and BER C2. More information here.