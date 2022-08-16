What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien’s decision to refer a report into allegations against An Bord Pleanála’s former deputy chairperson Paul Hyde to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the death of a woman aged in her 70s in Kerry are the main stories on Tuesday’s front pages.

The An Bord Pleanála story leads the Irish Times.

The Irish Examiner runs the story on the front page, along with a lead on a cybercrime backlog.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on the Garda investigation into the death of the woman in Kerry, she has been named locally as Miriam Burns, a 75-year-old grandmother and mother of four.

The Echo leads with a story on an expert advising the introduction of substance abuse counsellors in schools.

The An Bord Pleanála story also features on the front page of the Irish Daily Mail.

The death of Miriam Burns features on the front page of the Irish Sun.

The Herald leads with a story on an Irishman jailed after being caught in a ‘paedophile sting’.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on outrage over sectarian incidents, including a bonfire in Derry’s Bogside.

The Irish News leads with a story on a Larne FC player suspended over wearing a shirt with an ‘Up the Ra’ slogan.

 

Tuesday’s UK front pages carry the rape trial of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy and the autumn rollout of a new Covid booster.

The Sun, Metro and the Daily Star all lead with court revelations about the professional footballer who is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to seven women.

The i reports on the UK becoming the first country in the world to authorise a Covid jab specifically tailored to protect against the Omicron variant, while The Independent has doctors raising “serious concerns” about the rollout due to UK government funding cuts.

Tory frontrunner Liz Truss has vowed to fight off Scottish nationalists calling for another independence referendum, the Daily Express writes.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with the recent announcement by Heathrow Airport to extend its daily passenger cap.

The cost-of-living crisis is making the final days of a dying mother a misery, the Daily Mirror says.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Royal Navy is planning to end its role in charge of tackling Channel migrants.

China has cut a crucial lending rate in an effort to shore up growth as the world’s second-biggest economy is buffeted by repeated coronavirus lockdowns and a worsening property crisis, the Financial Times writes.

And The Guardian says ministers are planning to reduce redundancy pay for civil servants while cutting 91,000 Whitehall jobs which will set up a “bitter confrontation that unions warned may lead to legal and industrial action”.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Damage in Wexford to be assessed after 40mm of rain in hour on Monday

Tuesday, 16/08/22 - 9:51am

DUP leader condemns placing of flags and images on nationalist bonfire

Tuesday, 16/08/22 - 8:07am

Gardaí launch investigation as woman (70s) found dead in Kerry is named locally

Tuesday, 16/08/22 - 7:47am