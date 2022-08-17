Carlow offices and commerical unit up for auction

Former offices and a commercial unit at Blackstairs Development Ltd, Ballaghmore, Ballon, Carlow will be coming up for auction next month.

The premises is located beside private dwelling house (Eircode R93 W5P8) – not included in the sale.

It is a modern industrial unit of c. 1500 sq ft with wc and separate two storey office block comprising c 2,000 sq ft. Office block comprising hallway, 4 ground floor offices, kitchen, wc stairs to conference room and main office all on c.1.5 acre site. (0.4HA) with hardstand surrounding the warehouse and tarmacadum parking surrounding the offices. The property is located just off the N81 with easy access to the M9 motorway intersection at Tinryland. This is an unusual offering but ideal for those seeking a good office space with separate warehousing and a large hardcore site, ideal for parking of heavy goods vehicles

An online auction will take place on 8 September at 4pm with an AMV of €275,000. More information here.