Death notices and funeral arrangements

Poole, Martin, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Late of Carnlough Road, Cabra West, Dublin. 16th August 2022. Passed suddenly after a short illness bravely borne. Martin, beloved son to the late Michael and Rose, he will be very sadly missed by his loving partner Belinda, brother Michael, nephew Ian, cousins, extended relatives, and a wide circle of very close friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lanigans Funeral Home, Faussagh Avenue, Cabra on Friday 19th August between 2pm and 4pm. Removal on Saturday 20th August to the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra West arriving for 10am Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.No flowers please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society at cancer.ie

The Mass may be viewed by clicking on the following link:churchservices.tv/cabrawest

The Service at the crematorium may also be viewed at approximately 12 Noon by clicking on the following link:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Kathleen Canavan (née Dixon)

Coolnasnaughta, Myshall, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving sons, on August 15th, 2022.

Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Sean, and sister of the late Larry & Rose, much loved mother of John, Edward, Raymond, Michael & Eugene.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, son-in-law Mike, brothers Eddie, Jim, Gerry, grandchildren Michael, Jodie & Rebecca, sisters Patricia & Sr. Fidelma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Kathleen’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Wednesday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from her home on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs

Pat Jackman

(Cattle Dealer) College Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Tullow, Co. Carlow. Peacefully on August 16th 2022 in the wonderful care of the staff of Willow Brooke Care Home, Castleisland. Predeceased by his wife Mary, his brother Luke and his sisters Nell and Mary. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sister Lil (Tullow), brother Nicksie (Tullow), sisters-in-law his nephews especially Cian, nieces, all extended family, relatives, good neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland (Eircode V92PH68) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral departing his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.