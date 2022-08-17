Kids had a blast at summer camp in SETU

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

 

Getting creative in the art session

Leader Conor Dowling, demos the skills in the Gaelic football session

Hollie Hurley, Adam Mooney, Davey Curran, Fiadh Fleming, Kate Somers, Sebastian Timusk- Carthy and Seán Byrne

The girls have a great day at Portlaoise park

: Jack McGrath has great fun during the water obstacle course

Seán Byrne takes the lead in the obstacle race, with Donnagh Lancaster, Keegan Farrell and Davey Curran hot on his heels

Bébhinn Doyle , Sophie Hurley, Grace Fleming, Keegan Farrell, Anna Blazevic and Olan Sheehan with their leader Shane Ryan.

Emma Lyons takes on Anna OToole and Blaire Doyle at the table tennis

Best buddies Reece O’Connor and Andrew Nolan take a break at the park

By Suzanne Pender

CHILDREN from across Carlow, Kilkenny and Laois created a fantastic atmosphere in the South East Technology University Carlow Campus as they took part in the 2022 summer activity camps from 11-22 July.

It was a great opportunity for participants to make new friends, develop their skills, be creative and keep fit. The highlight of the camp was a trip to the new €15 million 31-acre South Sports Campus for the SETU Carlow Campus Olympics event, where the children competed for gold medals in fun events such as the potato and spoon race, sack race, beanbag throw, shoe race and the crab crawl on the fantastic new track.

“We were delighted to be able to host another successful year of Summer Activity Camps, especially after the two-year gap due to Covid,” said camp organiser Paula Hickey.

“Our community outreach work is extremely important to us here in the sports department and it is really rewarding to see so many happy faces at the end of each day. The children got the opportunity to try new activities in a fun environment while meeting new people and making lifelong friends.”

Along with a daily programme of indoor and outdoor activities such as arts and crafts, athletics, badminton, basketball, computing, Gaelic football, orienteering, rounders, soccer, swimming, tag rugby, table tennis, fun games and uni-hockey, the camp included a trip to Portlaoise Leisure Centre for a splash and swim in the pool, followed by a picnic and lots of fun in the park.

This year’s camp was facilitated by SETU staff, students and graduates. SETU Carlow Campus athletics development officer and Athletics Ireland’s regional development officer Shane Aston was on hand to help out at the SETU Olympics, providing valuable experience and guidance for all participants.

SETU looks forward to the same fun-filled action-packed weeks in July 2023.

