Transport union calls on TDs to demand budget funding for transport police

Vivienne Clarke

Elected representatives are being called to demand the Government include funding for a dedicated transport police service as part of Budget 2023.

The assistant general secretary of the National Bus and Railworkers Union (NBRU) Tom O’Connor made the comments following reports of a suspected homophobic assault on a young man on a Dublin Bus in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Unfortunately, this type of behaviour is on the increase” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

The NBRU has been calling for a dedicated transport police division for some time, he said, adding it was the only option to stop “this type of behaviour”.

Mr O’Connor said the number of assaults on transport staff has also risen, with five incidents in the past two weeks.

It was time for the public to call on TDs “to get some of the surplus” to be utilised for transport police in the forthcoming budget, he added.

When asked how drivers have been instructed to respond in a situation where there is an assault, Mr O’Connor said his members had been told not to get involved as they were not bouncers or security.

“That’s why police are needed,” he explained. He added that private security companies currently operating on some public transport services do not have the authority to make arrests.

Mr O’Connor said, at present, 71 per cent of journeys are made by private car, arguing that people are not going to switch to public transport if they do not feel safe.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is spending millions on the Bus Connects project, which would be a waste if people were not prepared to use public transport because of safety concerns, he added.

The NTA know the “problem hot spots”, so there would not be a need for transport police on every route, he said. If there was a dedicated force it would mean that people would think twice before misbehaving, he said.

“People are tired of the behaviour on buses. These are real people getting hurt. That man who was attacked is somebody’s son.”