Breda will be fondly remembered for her affectionate, caring nature



The late Breda Coogan

By Charlie Keegan

THE husband, sisters, brothers, extended family, neighbours, work colleagues and wide circle of friends of Breda Coogan, Beechwood Park, Pollerton, Carlow have been left to grieve the loss of a greatly-loved woman, whose deeply caring nature endeared her to all who knew her.

Breda died peacefully on Saturday 16 July in the loving and gentle care of the nurses and staff of The District Hospital, Carlow.

Born on 21 April 1957, the former Breda Ryan was daughter of Bridie and the late Terry Ryan from the town’s Staplestown Road, being one of a family of six – four girls and two boys. She is the first member of the family to pass away.

Having worked for some time in the bindery department of ***The Nationalist & Leinster Times*** at 42 Tullow Street, Breda went on to become a carer at the town’s Sacred Heart Hospital, first in Barrack Street and then at Old Dublin Road, giving 42 years of loyal, unstinting service. It was a labour of love for Breda, providing her with absolute fulfilment in the workplace.

At the hospital, she was greatly loved in equal measure by staff and patients alike for her wonderful caring and giving nature. Breda became part and parcel of the daily life at the Sacred Heart.

For Breda, the welfare of the patients came first and last. As her sister Margaret Rossiter told The Nationalist: “The thing about Breda was that she was so genuine in her care for the patients at the Sacred Heart. Everybody loved Breda just for what she was.”

Sadly, at the age of 59, dementia struck, and Breda became a resident of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge on 28 March this year. She was then moved to St Gabriel’s Ward, St Canice’s, Kilkenny, from where she was later moved to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Sometime later, it was decided that, to provide Breda with the best possible care for the remainder of her time, the Palliative Care Unit in Carlow District Hospital would be most suited to her needs, her comfort and in her best interests.

For the final ten days of her life, Breda was cared for by the staff at the District Hospital, who reciprocated some of the wonderful kindness Breda had afforded others over her 42 years in the Sacred Heart. Her sister Margaret said Breda’s family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the hospitals in which she was treated, for the kindness, love and care shown to her.

Breda’s husband Tom Coogan from Graiguecullen and her mother Bridie were residents at Beechwood at the same time, being cared for on the same corridor.

Outside of her working life, family meant everything to Breda. She was married to Tom for 42 years, was a cherished sister to John, Margaret, Rosaleen, Caroline and Declan and was always generous with their children. Before her illness, whenever Breda went shopping, she would always buy crisps for the children along the street, as the kids always said ‘hello, Breda’ to her.

When Tom and Breda were in the whole of their health, they greatly enjoyed holidaying in Kinsale. At home in Carlow, Breda had a great circle of friends – work colleagues Ber Bradley and Marian Bermingham were special friends.

Along with husband Tom, Breda would go for the occasional drink with Tom’s first cousin Tom Dillon from Graiguecullen and Tom’s late wife Phil. The Tavern and the Boat Club were their favourite destinations for a night out.

Breda reposed at her home on Tuesday afternoon, 19 July, with prayers being recited that evening by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland.

Her remains were removed to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Wednesday morning, where Breda’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Little.

A number of important symbols of Breda’s life were brought forward at the beginning of Mass. There was a packet of her favourite cigarettes – Mayfair Light Blue 100s – and a cigarette lighter (Breda always enjoyed a smoke); the lead of her Jack Russell dog Lady, which Breda inherited from her mother Bridie; her carer’s uniform, brought forward by her close friend and work colleague Marian Bermingham; and a family photo, reflective of Breda’s deep devotion to family life.

There was a touching eulogy to Breda from her sister Margaret Rossiter who, along with husband Michael, had been greatly devoted to caring for Breda for the last two years of her illness. Margaret’s tribute was a mixture of sadness and laughter, the lighter aspects relating to some of the stories she recalled about her beloved sister.

A cremation service for Breda was held later on Wednesday at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Breda is survived by her husband Tom, mother Bridie (Staplestown Road), siblings John (Donegal), Margaret Rositter (Booklawns, Pollerton, Carlow), Rosaleen Jones (Riverview Close, Tullow Road, Carlow), Caroline Watchorn (Athy, Co Kildare) and Declan (Tinryland), by her aunt Mary O’Neill (Graiguecullen), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Breda Coogan took place in Askea Church on Saturday 13 August.

The last word on Breda comes from her sister Margaret: “I can’t praise Breda enough. She wasn’t perfect, no-one is, but her heart was pure gold.”

May Breda rest in peace.