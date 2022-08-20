Majority of people want to project heritage sites for future generations

Nearly nine in 10 Irish people say they would not want to demolish an older property of historical significance for it to be replaced with a new structure, according to new research by Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland.

The survey found that 63 per cent of people believe that built heritage sites should be protected, with 54 per cent believing we should do more to make built heritage attractive to tourists both visiting within Ireland and from overseas.

While 52 per cent of people specifically visit built heritage sites to learn about the history of the site.

The Rock of Cashel, Dublin Castle, Bunratty Castle and the National Botanic Gardens are among the most popular tourist attractions that the respondents would bring overseas tourists to visit.

While 19 per cent of Millennials (aged 25-34) would bring overseas visitors to see Kilkenny Castle.

Trinity College Dublin was voted by 65 per cent of respondents to be given official heritage status, meaning the University would have cultural, historical or scientific value officially attached to its name. Followed by Kylemore Abbey in Galway with 58 per cent of the vote, and St James’s Gate and Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin each receiving 55 per cent respectively.

However, Gen Zs believe that the Jameson’s Distillery in Cork should also receive official heritage status, with 65% of those aged 18-24 voting for this site.

Over half (52 per cent) of those who visit built heritage sites are most excited about learning the history of the site, 16 per cent visit them for the architecture, while 15 per cent of Irish people do so due to a sense of national pride.

National Heritage Week

The research was commissioned to mark National Heritage Week and gain insight into the importance of built heritage in Ireland.

Built heritage is defined by the Heritage Council as historical sites, buildings, monuments, installations or remains, which are associated with architectural, cultural, social, political, economic or military history.

The findings also showed that 73 per cent want to protect Ireland’s built heritage for future generations, with that number being higher amongst those aged 55 and over (80 per cent).

Of those surveyed, 65 per cent believe the benefits of protecting the heritage sites are for educational reasons while 64 per cent believe the main benefit is to ensure Irish people don’t forget their past.

In general, Irish citizens believe that built heritage should be protected, with a third believing that current policies such as planning laws and decisions are not strong enough to protect built heritage from development.

Of those surveyed, over half believe that Ireland should make built heritage more attractive for tourists (54 per cent), with that number increasing among Gen Zs (75 per cent).