Carlow man died in road accident yesterday, Saturday

Michael (Mick/Mike) Fleming

St. Joseph’s Road, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Frederick Avenue, Carlow, August 20th 2022 (following a road accident). Beloved husband of Ann and much loved dad of Rachel, Laura, Jack and Sarah. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sisters Phil, Julie, Madeleine and Paula, brother Andy, parents-in-law Joe and Bernie McDonald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, colleagues, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Joan and by his sister Siobhán Murphy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Funeral arrangements will follow in due course

Family flowers only, please donations in lieu to Multiple Myeloma Ireland https://multiplemyelomaireland.org/