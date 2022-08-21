Men’s shed crafters create beautiful dresser stools

By Elizabeth Lee

MEMBERS of Graignamanagh Men’s Shed have spent months hand-crafting beautiful wooden stools that will now be sold in charity shops to raise funds for worthy causes.

The Graignamanagh men created traditional Irish dresser stools, which will be sold alongside beautifully knitted and crochet blankets to raise funds for charities including The Jack and Jill Foundation, Enable Ireland, Irish Cancer Society, National Council for the Blind Ireland, The Samaritans and St Vincent De Paul.

The carpenters teamed up with a bunch of knitters and crocheters in a project that brought two communities together.

The crocheters and knitters are participating in a project called Knitted Together that has been taking place for the past two years. During this time, the project has seen over 230 participants knit and crochet at home during the various lockdowns. Nearly 4,000 crochet and knit squares were collected from each of the annual projects, which resulted in hundreds of blankets being created and sold, raising thousands of euros for charity. Since May of this year, participants have once again been knitting and crocheting full blankets and creating granny squares.

Graignamanagh Men’s Shed, along with two other men’s shed branches in Co Kilkenny, created 60 wooden stools, for which the knitters and crocheters have created beautiful seated tops.

The whole idea behind the collaboration, facilitated by Kilkenny Arts Office, is to foster inclusion and community spirit.

Following the completion of the Knitted Together project in early September, all of the pieces will be exhibited and sold at charity shops run by The Jack and Jill Foundation, Enable Ireland, Irish Cancer Society, National Council for the Blind Ireland, The Samaritans and St Vincent De Paul across Kilkenny city and county.