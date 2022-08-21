Ronald J Clery: consummate solicitor for whom family meant everything

The late Ron Clery

By Charlie Keegan

THERE was a profound sense of shock and sadness in the Carlow area at news of the death on Saturday 30 July at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of local solicitor Ronald J (Ron) Clery of ‘Aherlow’, Pollerton Little, Carlow.

Aged 72, Ron took suddenly ill on Thursday 28 July and was admitted to the Emergency Department and thereafter to the Acute Stroke Unit in St Luke’s but, sadly, he passed away two days later despite the best efforts of the doctors and medical staff.

A native of St Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9, Ron had resided and worked in Carlow since 1978 and established his own solicitor’s practice at 3 Centaur Street, Carlow in 2001. He was joined in the practice by his son David in 2008 after David qualified as a solicitor and they both worked very happily together ever since. Although still working full-time, in the last couple of years Ron had started to take some well-earned breaks away from the office to spend more time with his family.

Ron reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Monday afternoon, 1 August, concluding with prayers at 7pm led by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland. Fr Tom had administered the last rites to Ron in hospital on Saturday morning, for which the Clery family was greatly appreciative.

His remains were removed to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Tuesday morning, where Fr Tom celebrated Ron’s funeral Mass.

A number of significant symbols of Ron’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass.

His daughter Amber and granddaughter Willow brought forward a family photograph, reflective of Ron’s greatest love. His daughter Corinne and grandson Finn presented a picture of his visit to Graceland and vinyls, representing his enormous love of music and his all-time favourite musician Elvis Presley. His daughter-in-law Theresa and grandson Seth brought up a globe, representing his love of travel and adventure. His son Conor brought up a boxset and series of novels by Agatha Christie, representing his interest in crime mysteries and novels. His son David presented his trusty Ping putter, symbolic of Ron’s love of golf and sport in general.

The readings at Mass were by his daughter-in-law Theresa and best friend Brian O’Brien, originally from Green Road, Carlow and now residing in Dublin, with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by his niece and goddaughter Kate O’Neill, his great friend Johnny Breen, his sister-in-law Noelette Maguire, his brother-in-law Philip Smyth and nephew Robbi McMahon.

The Offertory gifts were brought to the altar by Ron’s sisters-in-law Geraldine Fitzgerald and Breda O’Neill.

In a splendidly-crafted and heartfelt eulogy to his dad at the end of Mass, his eldest son David spoke of his father’s happy childhood in St Mobhi Road, being only son of parents, the late Pat and Monica, and reared with his cherished sisters Ann and Marian. He had spent many happy summers with extended family in Limerick and Kerry.

David said Ron had, at first, favoured a career in veterinary, but ultimately decided it wasn’t for him and he opted for law.

Continuing his tribute, David said that one Christmas in the early 1970s, Ron’s sister Ann, who was a nurse, invited a colleague from Tipperary to the Clery home for Christmas dinner due to work commitments the following day. Initially Ron wasn’t best pleased when he learned that a stranger would be joining the family on Christmas Day. But things changed dramatically when Ron met this stranger, Maria Crosse of Grantstown, Golden, Co Tipperary, who would turn out to be the love of his life after immediately falling head over heels in love with her.

Ron qualified as a solicitor in 1978 and he and Maria then moved to Carlow, marrying on 4 August 1979 in the Aherlow House Hotel, Co Tipperary. David noted that, sadly, his dad died 43 years to the day from his wedding day to Maria – the Saturday of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

David himself was firstborn of the family, Amber, Corinne and Conor followed, and theirs was an idyllic childhood in Carlow, with regular trips to see their grandad, granny, uncles and aunts in the Crosse family home in Tipperary.

He continued: “Mam and Dad were so proud of all our achievements and always told us they loved us.”

Ron loved a lot of sports from early childhood and was a talented soccer player in his day. He also enjoyed playing tennis and has been a proud member of Carlow Golf Club for the last 40 years, his highlight coming in 1985, when he was the 18-hole leader in the captain’s prize after a brilliant round of golf, including a miraculous birdie on the 17th hole from an impossible lie at the side of a hill to the left of the green.

The Ping putter David brought forward as one of the symbols of his dad’s life was over 30 years’ old and it was Ron’s great claim to golfing fame that, on his only visit to the home of golf, St Andrews in Scotland back in 2005, “he drained a 15-foot putt on the 18th hole for a par!”

Ron also loved watching and attending rugby, Gaelic football and hurling matches and was a keen follower of the Limerick hurling team, being the home county of both his parents. The Treaty County’s recent completion of three-in-a-row of Liam McCarthy cups brought Ron a lot of joy.

In his professional life, Ron had worked very hard for all his clients, of all types, with the loyal backing over many years of his wonderful staff, past and present – Eileen O’Leary, Ber Kennedy, Cynthia Reid, Martha Kelly, Maireád Munnelly and Melissa Slattery.

Ron loved a night out with friends and colleagues, usually led by his solicitor friend John O’Sullivan. Ron and his barrister friend John O’Connell were the ultimate Dream Team over the years in table quizzes, such was their wide breadth of knowledge in a vast range of areas and topics.

In recent years, Ron and Maria became very proud and loving grandparents. Ron doted on his three grandchildren – Amber giving him Willow and then Finn and, David added, with obvious emotion: “I got to give him Seth five months ago.”

David said: “We were so lucky as a family for so long and we have lovely photos and videos of Dad, which will keep us going. His death came as a great shock to us – we are completely devastated and heartbroken.”

In conclusion, David expressed thanks to his dad for being “the best husband, father and grandfather. We will always love you, we will keep you in our hearts. You were simply the best.”

The magnificent singing during Mass was performed by Clara Hutchinson and her husband Fiach Moriarty, close friends of Amber. Among the numbers they sang were some of Ron’s favourites, including Hallelujah, You were always on my mind, Dreaming my dreams with you, Caledonia and Dublin in the rare old times.

Johnny Cash’s In the sweet by and by was played as Ron made his final journey from Askea Church before being laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

The Clery family would like to thank all those who attended the removal and funeral, expressed their condolences and paid lovely tributes to Ron.

Ron is deeply mourned by his beloved wife Maria, children David (Carlow), Amber Morrissey (Carlow), Corinne (Brisbane, Australia) and Conor (Kilkenny), precious grandchildren Willow, Finn and Seth, cherished sisters Ann Clery (Norwich, England) and Marian Smyth (Somerset, England), son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Theresa, Corinne’s partner Charlie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends and colleagues.

May Ron rest in eternal peace.