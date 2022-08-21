What the papers say: Sundays’ front pages

Sunday, August 21, 2022

By PA Reporter

Sunday’s paper focus on a range of stories, from Ireland’s power supply issues to comments from the Tánaiste about the make up of Ireland’s next government

The Business Post lead with a piece about Ireland’s energy concerns and the plans to impose tariffs on businesses to avoid outages.

The Sunday Independent lead with comments from the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who said that Fianna Fáil’s refusal to go into power with Sinn Féin could keep Fine Gael in power.

The Irish Mail on Sunday focus on the Kerry woman Miriam Burns who was murdered living in fear that she would be killed by the chief suspect in the case.

The Sunday World lead with a piece about Irish boxer Gabriel Dossen being due in court for dealing cannabis.

The Irish Sunday Mirror leads with a piece about convicted killer Joe O’Reilly being moved to another jail after threats from inmates.

Meanwhile, in the UK Labour’s rise and a push to increase tuition fees feature among the nation’s papers.

The Observer reports the UK Labour party has seen a bounce in the polls as senior Tories warn of potential consequences of a Liz Truss premiership.

The UK Foreign Secretary has pledged to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS if she becomes prime minister, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with a push from university bosses to raise tuition fees closer to the £24,000-a-year average that foreign students pay.

The Sunday Express says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged businesses to prepare for the “mighty” Pacific trade deal, which he says “will mean lower prices on our supermarket shelves”.

The Independent dedicates its front page to a story on a “prison where Ukrainians vanish”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says the former bodyguard of Diana, Princess of Wales, believes “British agents may have accidentally caused her death”.

