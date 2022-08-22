Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mary Reddy

On August 20 2022 (peacefully) at the District Hospital. Beloved wife of Johnny and much loved mother of Jacinta, Anita, Martina and John. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, brother Brendan, sisters Helen and Martina, adored grandchildren Kian, Aaron, Tia and Michaela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Dave, Shane, nephews, nieces, very good friend Moira, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother John.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Holy Family Church, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The family wish to thank most sincerely the Dr. Mariam O’Connor and the staff of the Oncology Unit, St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and the District Hospital for their care of Mary.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link