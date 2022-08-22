Irish embassy in Ukraine reopens following closure due to Russian invasion

Irish diplomats in Ukraine will return to work on the ground as the Embassy reopens in Kyiv.

The move has been described as a “monumental step” in building relations and solidifying Ireland’s solidarity with Ukrainian government officials.

Embassy staff had been working remotely since Russian troops invaded the country in February.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the reopening on Monday and said the office had “resumed operations” and it would be functioning on a “very limited capacity”.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “As the Embassy resumes its operations on the ground in Kyiv, the team’s key priority will be renewing and building their network of contacts with Ukrainian government officials to better inform Ireland’s provision of support and assistance to the government and people of Ukraine.”

In a statement the Department said it was “closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine together with our EU and other international partners.

“The Department continues to strongly advise against all travel to Ukraine, for any purpose. In common with other Embassies operating in Ukraine, the Embassy will be functioning with very limited capacity to provide any in-person consular assistance.”