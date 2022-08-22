Michael pays final tribute to his hero at memorial service

By Charlie Keegan

MICHAEL Horahan was a life-long fan of Waterford singing star Brendan Bowyer and enjoyed a long-standing friendship with the man who topped the music charts with ‘The Hucklebuck’ in the 1960s.

That friendship led Michael to attend the memorial service for his singing idol in his native Waterford city on Wednesday 3 August.

Brendan Bowyer, lead singer with The Royal Showband from Waterford and later The Big Eight, died in Las Vegas, Nevada on 28 May 2020 at the age of 81. However, the intervention of covid-19 meant his ashes could not be repatriated until now.

Michael, from Rossmore View, Graiguecullen took the opportunity to attend the memorial service for Brendan in order to pay a tribute to the Waterford songster.

Brendan Bowyer became an Irish superstar in the 1960s with The Royal Showband, his hits including ‘Love Thee Dearest,’ ‘The Holy City (Jerusalem),’ ‘I ran all the way home’ and ‘Silent Night.’

Fr Brian D’Arcy, who for decades has acted as chaplain to Ireland’s singing stars, was chief celebrant at Wednesday’s service, his participation having been requested by Brendan.

Bowyer, regarded as ‘Ireland’s Elvis Presley’ and who had five Irish number one hits during the early to mid-1960s, his greatest hit being ‘The Hucklebuck,’ was regarded as one of the first headlining Elvis impersonators.

‘The King’ himself was a big fan of Bowyer’s performances, often attending Bowyer’s concerts in the Stardust Resort & Casino, Las Vegas during the 1970s.

Perhaps the Royal Showband’s crowning glory came in April 1962, when The Beatles opened for the Waterford band at The Pavilion Empire Theatre, Liverpool. Imagine topping the bill ahead of The Beatles.

That was some six months before the release of The Beatles first single ‘Love Me Do.’ The Royal were, at that time, at the peak of their success, having won the ‘top modern dance band’ award a year earlier.

The Royal Showband was formed in 1957 and went on to enjoy huge national and international success. There was a close Carlow connection with the band, as its long-time manager was the late TJ Byrne, a Carlovian who enjoyed an elevated reputation within the music business for his promotional and entrepreneurial skills.

Fr Brian made mention of his friendship with TJ and his late wife, the former Betty Mayer from Carlow, referring to TJ’s influence on the success of the band.

Fr D’Arcy also referred to the singing quality of the late Tom Dunphy, who had a number one hit with The Royal, singing ‘If I didn’t have a dime.’

Michael felt privileged to attend the ceremony in Waterford’s Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, which attracted many singers and musicians from the heyday of the Irish showband scene.

Michael met up with Joe Mac from the Dixies and Tony Kenny, while among others present was Art Supple, former lead singer with The Victors Showband from Cork.

Art will top the bill at a special night of song and dance being organised by the Graiguecullen-based Ritz Showband in the Seven Oaks Hotel on Thursday 22 September. The band performs exclusively for local charities and the Carlow County Hospice committee is a designated beneficiary for the night.

Michael also spoke to Brendan’s son Brendan Junior and his daughters Aisling and Clodagh, all of whom live in Las Vegas, as does Stella. He also met Brendan’s three sisters.

Michael’s devotion to and forensic knowledge of the lead singer of the Royal Showband and later The Big Eight goes back some 56 years to when he heard Brendan perform in the Ritz ballroom, Carlow and, at the end of the night, had a photo taken with the star. He was smitten by Bowyer’s singing power and range from then on.

Michael last met Brendan in August 2015 when he performed at a gig in Mountmellick hall, Co Laois. He retains a mountain of photographs, press cuttings and other memorabilia of Brendan Bowyer, collected over more than half-a-century.

Michael himself was a member of the popular and talented Horahan Brothers band which was well-known in the Carlow-Laois-Kilkenny region. Michael was vocalist and played drums in the band, brother Frank was guitarist and vocalist and Pashcal, who played lead guitar.

In his working life, Michael Horahan was a well-known, popular and obliging man who was a driver for Seán Swan Electrical in Carlow for 40 uninterrupted years up to his retirement on 1 August 2019. His driving duties saw Michael cover a large swathe of the Leinster area.

At Wednesday’s memorial service, the singer’s ashes were contained in a small wooden box to the left of the cathedral altar.

In a tribute to Brendan, Fr D’Arcy recalled the days “of sweaty ballrooms, twirling skirts, Hucklebook shoes, mineral bars and hope the fellow to ask you out for the last dance had a car so you could get a lift home.”

He said that those who danced in the showband years were lucky to have lived through the best era we ever had in Ireland and extolled the singing of Brendan and The Royal, whom he regarded as the greatest of them all.

Outside the cathedral, a press photographer took a picture of Michael in conversation with Brendan’s wife Stella.

The interment of Brendan’s ashes took place privately afterwards in Dunmore East cemetery, alongside Brendan’s mother. The singer’s father is also buried in the same cemetery.

The story did not end there for Michael Horahan.

On the following day, Thursday, Michael, his wife Kathleen and their daughter Caroline drove to Dunmore East to seek out where the singer’s ashes lay. Kathleen, incidentally, was formerly Kathleen Power, a next-door neighbour of the Horahan family home in Ballickmoyler, Co Laois.

Michael takes up the story: “We were not having much success in finding the Bowyer grave, as there are so many headstones to check in the cemetery. As luck would have it, while we were there, a Limerick registered car pulled up and I enquired of a woman in the car if she knew where Brendan Bowyer was buried.

“It turned out she was Brendan’s sister Olive. She kindly showed us to the grave and I had a photo taken with Olive at Brendan’s grave, which was a generous gesture on her behalf.”

There was nothing more Michael Horahan could ask for to complete his treasure chest of memorabilia dedicated to his singing hero, the great Brendan Bowyer.