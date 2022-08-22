Online portal will help SETU students to find accommodation

HOMEOWNERS and landlords can now advertise directly to students in Carlow using SETU’s StudentPad.

Professor Veronica Campbell, president of South East Technological University (SETU), has just launched the SETUStudentPad website to help connect SETU students in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford with homeowners who have a room to rent, landlords with a house or apartment and individuals looking for a flatmate or housemate.

Prof Campbell said that she is keenly aware that accommodation remains uppermost in the minds of students and their parents.

“Once again, demand for student accommodation will be high and the aim of SETUStudentPad is to give our students access to quality accommodation near to where they study.”

SETUStudentPad will not only be a search engine for students looking for houses, apartments and digs, but it also gives homeowners, landlords and people looking for a flatmate or housemate a chance to avail of the country’s rent-a-room scheme, which allows people to rent a room in their home and earn €14,000 a year tax-free.

Jacqui O’Connor, SETU’s head of accommodation, explains: “SETUStudentPad offers householders or landlords an excellent opportunity to market their rooms or properties to a ready-made audience. Leaving certificate results are out on Friday 2 September and I would encourage homeowners and landlords to sign up for free and have their ads in place on the SETUStudentPad platform as soon as possible.

“Home owners have complete control over the rooms they rent. Many SETU students have different requirements. For instance, some students will want to rent a room mid-week only while their course runs, international students are here for only one semester, apprentices are on block study, while others may be looking for a room for the full academic year. SETUStudentPad gives the great flexibility on how the home owner rents the room.”

Placing your ad on SETUStudentPad is simple. Simply sign up online and add your property or room for free, using www.setustudentpad.ie/landlords. If you prefer not to place your ad using the online portal, the college’s accommodation team will help. Call 087 2904612 and they’ll place the ad online for you.

SETUStudentPad is also suitable for landlords and accommodation providers such as B&Bs, and hotels wishing to advertise vacancies directly to SETU students.

Information evenings will take place in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford, where interested property owners can obtain further information in relation to SETUStudentPad.