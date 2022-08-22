St Mullins man is Rose escort

By Elizabeth Lee

A PART-TIME farmer, a full-time journalist and a man who loves hiking in the hills with his Red Setters … what more could a girl want?

St Mullins man Barry Murphy will make an ideal companion this week, when he takes part in this year’s Rose of Tralee pageant as an escort.

At the crossroads of a few counties, he went to school in New Ross, Co Wexford and rowed in Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny. A part-time suckler (cattle) and sheep farmer, 27-year-old Barry also works full-time as a journalist with the ***Irish Farmers Journal***, Ireland’s largest agricultural and rural living newspaper. He covers everything from cattle sales to agricultural sustainability and works between the Dublin office and home. Barry previously took part in the Washington Ireland Program, spending a summer interning with the New York State Comptroller at Wall Street, NYC, far from his comfort zone of wellies and tractors. In university, he was president of UCD Students’ Union and spent two summers teaching computers in Tanzania. He likes to keep fit, likes most sports and hikes around Ireland as much as he can with his three Irish Red Setters.

No doubt the 6ft 2 Barry will be the perfect gentleman this week, when he takes part in the annual Rose of Tralee competition in The Kingdom!

Ollie Hennessy from Carlow will keep the Roses on their twinkle toes when he takes on the role of musical director once again in the pageantry marathon. Ollie has been working with the Rose of Tralee crew for years and is sure to have every sonic interlude note-perfect for host Dáithí Ó Sé as he interviews the young women from across Ireland and the world.