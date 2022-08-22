What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Monday, August 22, 2022

The anniversary of Michael Collins’ death features prominently on many of Monday’s front pages.

The Irish Examiner says Sunday’s commemoration of the death of Collins, attended by a Fianna Fáil Taoiseach for the first time, “was a poignant affair conducted with proper solemnity and ceremony.”

The paper has also published a special supplement to mark the centenary.

The Irish Times carries a photo of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheál Martin shaking hands at the Collins commemoration event in Béal na Bláth.

It also reports that Independent TDs have a list of demands, including free public transport for students and 0 per cent loans for home retrofitting, for when they meet Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath for pre-budget talks this week.

Minister of State Robert Troy used Dáil speaking time to call for more funding for a rental scheme which he receives income from, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo places a photo of the 10,000-strong crowd at Sunday’s centenary event on its front page, saying twice the  expected number of people turned out to remember Michael Collins.

The Irish Daily Mail says pensioners in Ireland are “flocking back to work” in order to cushion their incomes against the rising cost of living.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports from the funeral of Kerry grandmother Miriam Burns, who was found dead at her home near Killarney last Monday.

The mother of murdered toddler Santina Cawley has gone to gardaí over a letter which claims to be from her daughter’s killer, the Irish Daily Star reports.

A new poll published by the Belfast Telegraph shows support for the DUP is strengthening amid its hardline stance on the Brexit protocol.

The British papers are dominated by discussion of knife violence as well as coverage of the health sector.

Metro, The Sun and Daily Mirror all lead on a plea for the end of knife crime from boxer Tyson Fury after his cousin was stabbed to death.

The Times has a poll which found 49 per cent of Tory supporters prefer having Boris Johnson as British prime minister over Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

All wastewater companies in England and Wales failed to meet targets to tackle pollution and sewage floods, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express says households could be paid to avoid washing clothes during energy peak times.

A new blood test for over-50s under trial could prevent up to one-in-ten cancer deaths, reports the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says patients calling NHS 111 are being left on hold for 20 times longer than the expected time.

Staffing shortages in care homes are resulting in inadequate care for thousands, according to The Guardian.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on the dismissal of a peace deal by a top Russian UN diplomat.

And the Daily Star says “drunk” German wasps are inundating Britain.

