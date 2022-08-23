Carlow man who died in cycling accident was a ‘very special person’

By Elizabeth Lee

The communities of Carlow, Naas and beyond were left devastated by the death of Michael ‘Mick’ Fleming, who died in a cycling accident on Saturday morning.

Mick, originally from Carlow town, was out training for a charity cycling event in aid of Multiple Myeloma Ireland – a charity close to his heart – on Saturday morning when the accident occurred.

A keen cyclist, just last month he completed the Ring of Kerry charity cycle with his eldest daughter Rachel.

Mick, originally from Frederick Avenue, Carlow, lived on St Joseph’s Road, Naas and was the adoring father of four children – Rachel, Laura, Jack and Sarah.

He was a sportsman all of his life and as a youngster growing up in Carlow he was a noted soccer player. His club in Carlow was Greenburrin and when he left the town to attend college and later work in the financial sector he continued to play with work teams.

He also was a keen golfer, having first learnt to play in Carlow Golf Club, and was a member of Craddockstown Golf Club near his home in Naas.

Mick worked as a business analyst in EBS and AIB, having first started out in his career in IT with Bank of Ireland. He got to travel with his work, too, and lived in Scotland and Australia when he was younger. He met Ann McDonald from Carlow town in 1990. The couple married in 1992 and returned home to Ireland from Edinburgh to raise their family 27 years ago, settling in Naas, Co Kildare.

Mick, or Mike as he was known to his siblings, was the much-loved brother of Phil, Julie, Madeleine and Paula, brother Andy and the late Siobhán Murphy and was the son of the late Jack and Joan.

The communities of both Carlow and Naas were shocked and saddened by his death on Saturday morning.

“Mick was a tremendous friend and everyone loved him. He had a very easy-going, relaxed manner and was always up for a laugh,” said his wife, Ann. “He was someone that everyone liked. He was one of a kind and we were lucky to have him in our lives.”

Mick is survived by his loving wife Ann, daughters, son, sisters and brother, parents-in-law Joe and Bernie McDonald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, colleagues, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later this week on RIP.ie.