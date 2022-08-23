Death notices and funeral arrangements

Eileen Cummins

Leaney, Ardattin, Co. Carlow. Peacefully on 22th August. Predeceased by her husband Richard and her son Richard Sean. Sadly missed by her daughter Maria (Falls), her family and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Reposing in Byrne’s Funeral Home, Crablane, on Tuesday from 6-9pm. Burial on Wednesday at 11.30am in the cemetery of The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ardattin.

Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there; I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow,

I am the sun on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the mornings hush

I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there; I did not die.