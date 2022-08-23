More than 100 new jobs on the way for Carlow

The MSD plant in Carlow is set for expansion

By Elizabeth Lee

MSD has announced today, Tuesday, the creation of over 100 new jobs in Carlow. The announcement comes as the company begins construction of a new facility at its existing site following a successful planning application process with Carlow County Council.

The proposed facility will employ an additional 100 permanent staff, as well as the 700 roles created during construction.

The expansion is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its manufacturing capabilities to meet increased global demand for MSD’s medicines and vaccines.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be a first of its kind globally, focussing on the production of next generation oncology biologics. Currently employing almost 530 staff, MSD Carlow opened in 2008 as the company’s first vaccines facility outside of the USA. Construction on the site and hiring for open positions will begin immediately, with the intention of starting the new manufacturing operations in 2025.

When operational, the new roles will include highly skilled jobs in quality, operations, engineering, supply chain and technical support.

Marie Martin, site lead at MSD Carlow, said: “We are very excited to see our Carlow site continue to grow and develop. Since we first opened our doors in 2008, our site has become integral to MSD’s global manufacturing operations, continuously punching above our weight to drive innovation to make a positive impact for people and patients, from MSD Carlow to the world.

“The demand for MSD’s range of vaccine and biologics products has continued to grow since 2008 and this new facility will play a pivotal role in ensuring we can continue to sustain future supply to meet medical needs. The talent and commitment of our team is unmatched in the industry and we’re very proud to see our operations and our team continue to expand.”

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor commented: “I’m delighted for Carlow with MSD’s announcement to create 100 new jobs here. It shows the commitment of MSD to Carlow and their belief in the talent of the local workforce. This is a significant boost for the area.”

Also commenting on the development, Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber, said: “The announcement by MSD Ireland of further investment in Carlow as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its manufacturing capabilities to meet increased global demand, creating over 100 new permanent jobs and employing up to 700 people during construction, provides a strong endorsement of Carlow.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “MSD has played an incredibly important role in helping Ireland become a world leader in life sciences and already employs over 2,800 people here. Today’s announcement that the company is creating a further 100 new jobs in its Carlow site is another fantastic day in MSD’s 50-year history here. The government is committed to creating good, long-term jobs in all parts of the country, working towards full employment, where everyone who wants a job has one, in the county of their choice. MSD has made a really significant contribution to that goal, with facilities in Tipperary, Cork, Meath, Carlow and Dublin. The very best of luck to the team with this latest expansion.”