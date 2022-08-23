TUI: Cost-of-living crisis worsening teacher shortage

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

James Cox

The Teachers Union of Ireland has warned that the cost-of-living crisis is making it harder for schools to recruit and retain teachers.

In a statement issued this morning, the union said failure to resolve pay discrimination has made the teaching profession much less attractive.

Due to cost-cutting during the financial crisis ten years ago, teachers hired after 2012 still earn less than their counterparts hired before that year.

Liz Farrell TUI President said it is causing major issues for schools, according to a recent survey they conducted.

Ms Farrell said: “Ninety-nine per cent of schools experience recruitment difficulties, 66 [per cent] experience teacher retention difficulties, 75 per cent of schools advertised positions for which no teacher applied, and 70 per cent unfilled vacancies.”

She added: “The cost-of-living crisis, particularly in relation to accommodation and transport, is worsening what was already a dire situation, particularly in larger urban areas.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, 23/08/22 - 8:50am

Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone

Tuesday, 23/08/22 - 6:33am

An Bord Pleanála give green light for Wicklow 179-unit housing scheme

Monday, 22/08/22 - 8:54pm