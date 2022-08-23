Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By Rebecca Black, PA

A wallaby is on the loose in Co Tyrone after escaping from an enclosure.

Searches are under way for the wallaby, which was reported missing on Sunday from the Glenpark Estate close to Omagh.

The female reportedly leaped over a fence at about 3pm on Sunday, and was last sighted on the Gortin Road that evening.

Glenpark Estate owner Richard Beattie said members of the public should not approach the wallaby if they see her, but report their sighting.

He pointed out the wallaby was out of her enclosure and in an area that would be strange to her, but stressed they are quiet animals. She is described as around two-and-a-half feet tall.

“Just stay back, phone through to Glenpark and we will rescue the animal,” he told the BBC.

The search remained ongoing on Monday evening, with Mr Beattie telling the PA news agency there were thousands of acres to search.

Any sightings should be reported to Mr Beattie on 07984 694616.

