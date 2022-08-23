What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

The ongoing property controversy involving Minister of State Robert Troy and energy costs are two of the main topics on Tuesday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with stories on food price inflation and Robert Troy.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on calls for a windfall tax on energy firms.

Elderly people will be left to choose between food and heating, the Irish Independent reports.

The UK’s papers are lead by dire inflation predictions and sewage concerns.

The Financial Times, the Daily Express, The Independent and The Times lead on the “spiralling” inflation, with Citigroup warning of an 18 per cent January peak.

The impact of sewage pollution has been worsened by cuts made by Liz Truss, according to The Guardian, while the Tory leadership contender’s “u-turn” on an emergency budget is front page of the i.

The Daily Telegraph reports on a plea from refugee minister Lord Harrington for a doubling of payments for families hosting Ukrainian refugees.

The Daily Mail has an op-ed from UK justice secretary Dominic Raab in which he accuses striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom”.

A mother who claims her son was assaulted by Cristiano Ronaldo says the player does not feel sorry, says the Daily Mirror.

And Metro says “snowflakes” are blocking A&E departments, while the Daily Star reports a new study proves naps at work are beneficial.

