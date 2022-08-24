Borris Ewe Breeders Association Show and Sale

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Enjoying the wonderful weather at Borris Sheep Breeders annual shiow and sale the Fenlon and Doyle families Photos: Roger Jones
Chairman of the Borris Ewe Breeders Association Maurice O’Donoghue presents the cup to the show winner Thomas Carthy from Knocksquire Borris. Also pictured Gerry Dolan from sponsors Man & Beast
Aine Donoghue from St Canice’s Credit Union, Theo Doyle winner of the lamb category, Thomas Carthy winner of the Suffolk Cross Hogget section, Maurice O’Donohue chairman of Borris Ewe Breeders and, Martin Doyle winner of the two and a half to three and a half Suffolk Cross Ewes
Best pen of two and a half and three and a half year-old Suffolk Cross Ewes artin Doyle, Carrignafeca, Co Carlow, receives the cup from Aine Donoghue from St Canice’s Credit Union
Killian Lennon with a pen of ewes at Borris Sheep Breeders show and sale
Best pen of ten lambs and winner of the Patsy Joyce Memorial Cup sponsored by St Cannice’s Credit Union, Theo Doyle, Old Yard , Borris, receives the cup Maurice O’Donohue
