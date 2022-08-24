Borris Horse Fair returns, but expected crowds failed to show

BORRIS Horse Fair returned to Co Carlow after a three-year break, but it failed to enjoy a comeback boost. While there was an upbeat, vibrant atmosphere with visitors even travelling from the UK, crowds were down significantly last Monday.

“It’s a mixed feeling. The crowd they expected did not arrive. In the years before Covid, I saw that crowds were also reducing,” said Borris councillor Willie Quinn. “We probably could have put everything up from Joyce’s up to the Factory Cross without a bother. There were vacant spots up and down the street. It was not full, to be sure.”

Cllr Quinn estimated that between 4,000 and 5,000 people attended throughout the day, but he reckoned that crowds were down 50% in general.

There were a couple of factors at play, said cllr Quinn, with some large Traveller funerals taking place in Wexford. Inclement weather and publicity about a woman who was taken to hospital by helicopter after receiving a kick from a horse in Borris may have deterred people from coming out. However, cllr Quinn said that falling numbers is a continuing trend.

“There’s always colour, always a buzz. But my personal opinion is that it’s a tradition that’s dying out. The younger generation of local people do not have the same interest as 20 or 30 years ago.”

During the day, pubs remained closed in the village, while other businesses did not open. Brophy’s and Borris Service Station traded as normal.

Cllr Quinn lauded workers from the council and the local CE scheme for the quick clean-up on Tuesday morning. Gardaí were also praised for their policing plan, which ensured things ran smoothly.

In future, cllr Quinn believes the main street should be open to traffic up to Kavanagh’s corner.

“There is no point in having all these detours if there is no need for them,” he said. “The event is getting to the stage where it’s smaller ever year.”