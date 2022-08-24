Carlow cycle will remember Eoghan and Ruairí Chada

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The Blackstairs Cycling Challenge returns next month in memory of Eoghan and Ruairí Chada

THE Blackstairs Cycling Challenge returns next month in memory of Eoghan and Ruairí Chada. The charity event starts from Ballinkillen and runs through beautiful Inistioge, Graignamanagh, Borris, Kiltealy, Bunclody and Mount Leinster.

Bagenalstown-based Aptus Broadband is supporting this year’s cycle, which takes place on Sunday 18 September. All routes start and finish in Ballinkillen and all details can be found on www.blackstairscyclingchallenge.com. Proceeds from this year’s event will be divided between Ballinkillen NS, Ballinkillen Juvenile Hurling and Camogie Club and Jack and Jill Foundation/Down Syndrome Ireland.

There are five routes to choose from – 140km, 110km, 80km, 50km and 12km – all of which will be fully signposted and junctions marshalled.

Tea and scones/brown bread will be served from 7.30am for all the early birds and there will be hot food for all cyclists at the finish line in Ballinkillen. Borris Vocational School hosts the main food stop for each of the 140km, 110km, 80km and 50km routes, where tea/coffee and sandwiches/cakes/scones will be available. Goodie bags will be handed out to children who register online for the 12km route.

Numbers are limited, so register early to avoid disappointment. Online registration only at www.blackstairscyclingchallenge.com.

