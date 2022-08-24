Death notices and funeral arrangements

Jane O’Sullivan (née Townsend)

Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown and formerly of Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, 23rd August 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Cherished mother of Elizabeth, sadly missed by her sister Olive, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Sara, Suzy and Thomas, Suzy’s husband Joe, and great-grandson Alex, sister-in-law Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

At Rest

Reposing at her daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Tony’s residence Slyguff, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 X458) from 2.pm until 8.pm on Wednesday 24th August.

Funeral Service will take place at St. John’s Church, Shankill, Paulstown, on Thursday, 25th August, at 2.pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Michael (Mick/Mike) Fleming

St. Joseph’s Road, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Frederick Avenue, Carlow, August 20th 2022 (following a road accident). Beloved husband of Ann and much loved dad of Rachel, Laura, Jack and Sarah. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sisters Phil, Julie, Madeleine and Paula, brother Andy, parents-in-law Joe and Bernie McDonald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, colleagues, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Joan and by his sister Siobhán Murphy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in Our Lady and St. David’s Church, Naas followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed from the Naas Parish website using this link

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Family flowers only, please donations in lieu to Multiple Myeloma Ireland

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-fleming17