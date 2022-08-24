Jim and Bernadette Murphy from Tullow to compete at world butcher test in the USA

Photo by: michaelorourkephotography.ie

By Elizabeth Lee

IT’LL be the fastest knife first as well as skill and imagination that Jim Murphy and his team will need when they compete in the upcoming World Butchers’ Challenge in Sacramento, California.

Jim, who owns Murphy’s Butchers in Tullow, is the captain of a team that is representing Ireland in the competition. He’ll be joined by his wife Bernadette and five other team members when they go head to head against butchers from 12 other countries. While Bernadette doesn’t wield a butcher’s knife, she is responsible for arranging and dressing the meat cuts so they’re shown at their best.

The challenge for the team of top-class butchers is to bone, cut and present meat honed from several animals in three hours and 15 minutes.

That involves the mammoth task of butchering a side of beef, a side of pork, a full lamb and five chickens within that specific timeframe. “That’s a lot of meat!” laughed Jim. The team have been training together in Jim’s shop all year, honing accuracy and speed with their knives.

Carving up dead animals should be no problem to Jim, who has been butchering since he was 14 years’ old. He went straight into the family-owned business after he did a year in college and took over the business from his father Laz Murphy. The business was set up by Jim’s great-grandfather back in 1909, making Jim a fourth generation butcher.

Having survived over 100 years in business, Murphy’s butchers has its own abattoir and they source their meat from local famers.

“I think people like the traceability of our meat. We only buy from local farmers so our food mileage is very low,” said Jim.

He and Bernadette are really looking forward to their trip to California.

“The World Butchers’ Challenge is called the Olympics of meat. There are 13 countries competing and it’s a great honour to represent our country. It’ll be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us,” concluded Jim.

The competition, which takes place on Saturday 3 September, will be live-streamed on https://www.worldbutcherschallenge.com/