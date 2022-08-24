Mass in local monastery the first in almost four centuries

By Charlie Keegan

THIS Thursday, 25 August, Mass will be celebrated in St Abban’s Monastery, Killabban, Co Laois for the first time in almost four centuries. The concelebrants of the Mass will be Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin Denis Nulty and Fr Padraig Shelley, PP, Arles.

Thursday’s celebration is the culmination of a major clean-up project carried out over the past decade in the local cemetery by the Killabban Monastery Restoration Committee.

The Killabban site dates back to the 7th century, when St Abban set up a monastery at the location. The current structure dates from the 12th century, with alteration being carried out in the 15th century.

Killabban monastery has its place in Irish history, as it was attacked and destroyed during Cromwell’s reign of terror in Ireland (1649-1650).

The Killabban committee is chaired by John Moran, with the enthusiastic support of a number of local people. The committee comes together at the monastery once a month, cutting and gathering the grass in the cemetery. The work usually takes a few hours but is a labour of love for those involved. This is an entirely voluntary undertaking by this rural group at the convergence of counties Laois, Carlow and Kildare.

There is great sense of pride within the Killabban committee that after almost four centuries, Mass will gain be celebrated at the religious site.

Refreshments will be available after Mass.