Special Carlow screening of Michael Collins biopic

THE Omniplex Cinema Group in Carlow will screen Neil Jordan’s biopic Michael Collins to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of General Michael Collins.

The special screening takes place on Tuesday 6 September at 7pm in Omniplex Carlow in association with Fine Gael.

Tickets (€6) are now available through the Eventbrite link Special Screening of ***Michael Collins** |Eventbrite (or search ‘special screening of Michael Collins’ on Eventbrite). Please note that tickets will not be available from Omniplex.