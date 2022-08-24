Special event looked back on school days in Rathanna NS

RATHANNA ICA and members of the local community celebrated Heritage Week on Sunday 14 August by hosting an event entitled ‘Rathanna NS – memories of our school days’.

Past teachers, pupils and their families, along with local people, attended the event, which was held in the old schoolhouse, Rathanna, now the community hall. Rathanna NS closed on 1 March 1968, when it amalgamated with Borris and Ballymartin NS.

The aim of the event was to allow past teachers and pupils an opportunity to meet and reflect on their school days in the local school. It was fantastic to have three teachers in attendance on the day – Ted Brophy, Mary Coady and Meena Rice. The event was officially opened by county heritage officer Dr Eoin O’Sullivan, who spoke to those present about the importance of social history.

The event was enjoyed by all in attendance, with much debate and discussion around identifying faces in old photographs who had gathered for the event. Members of Rathanna ICA carried out interviews with past pupils about their memories, while former teachers submitted letters with their fond memories of working in the school.

Rathanna ICA thanked Dr O’Sullivan for all his help in organising the event, and to the Hall Committee for use of the premises.

The group look forward to exploring what its next step will be in utilising the valuable information gathered. Anyone wishing to submit their memories can do so by emailing [email protected]. Alternatively, please contact Mary on 087 6100016 or Helena on 087 1269014. Rathanna ICA would also love to make copies of any school-related photographs.