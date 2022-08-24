What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The fallout following Robert Troy’s apology over his declaration of interests, Twitter ‘misrepresentations’, and the newly crowned Rose of Tralee all feature on Wednesday’s front pages.

The Irish Times reports 70 per cent of households could find themselves in energy poverty in a worst-case scenario, according to the ESRI, alongside a piece on a whistle-blower accusing Twitter of making “egregious misrepresentations” to the Irish Data Protection Commissioner.

Both The Irish Times and The Irish Daily Mail carry and image of the 2022 Rose of Tralee, Westmeath’s Rachel Duffy, who was crowned on Tuesday night.

The latter’s main headline reads: ‘Courage of Una, aged 93’, reporting on an aggravated burglary in Co Rosommon, in awhichn elderly woman and her two sons were held hostage while a group of men ransacked their home and family business.

The Echo looks forward to this year’s Cork Jazz Festival, due to be held on October 27th-30th.

Finally, the Irish Examiner quotes Minister of State Robet Troy, who apologised on Tuesday for not declaring property interests to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo), admitting he “got it very wrong”.

In Britain, the national papers are led by the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in her own home.

The Sun, The Independent and the i all splash a photograph of the girl, named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who the Daily Mail describes as “a picture of innocence”.

Metro leads on a plea from police for the “underworld” to turn in the gunman, while the Daily Express calls it an “appalling act of evil”.

And the Daily Mirror describes the girl’s death as “unbearable”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says the EU is feared to be losing the will to back Ukraine against Russia.

The Financial Times reports the cost of shielding families from spiralling fuel-bills has been estimated at £100 million.

The Guardian reports that companies selling grain are profiting from the “hunger crisis”.

The Times says members of the Red Arrows have been accused of bullying, misogyny, assault, sexual harassment and drunkenness.

And the Daily Star says regular sex can boost health as much as quitting alcohol and tobacco.

