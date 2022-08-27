Man seriously injured following Meath crash

Saturday, August 27, 2022

James Cox

Gardaí in Meath are currently at the scene of a serious road crash in Athboy, which has left a man seriously injured in hospital.

It happened in the Bunboggan area shortly before 2am on Saturday morning.

A male passenger in the car involved was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, for treatment of serious injuries.

The male driver of the car was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed in order for a technical examination to be conducted.

Local diversions are in place.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park

Saturday, 27/08/22 - 6:28pm

National grid operator highlights flaws in Ireland’s electricity generation

Saturday, 27/08/22 - 5:51pm

Teenagers assaulted with weapon in ‘racially-motivated’ attack in Co Down

Saturday, 27/08/22 - 4:38pm