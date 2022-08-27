St Leo’s College Debs 2022

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Photos:michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

The St Leos College Debs Class of 2022 with their principal Niamh Broderick and deputy principals Anna Wafer and Ian Curran Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Robbie Brennan-Dowling and Rhiannon Byrne

Chloe Sherlock and Katie McQuade

Gerda Ubartas and Rainers Grinhofs

Ryan Geoghegan and Emma Rogers

Giulia Hutton and Rebecca Lynch

Sean Moloney, Lauren Prendergast, Holly Farrell and Edward Whelan

Daniella Donatus, Layo Balogun and Bunmi Mabo

Abby Kelly and Dara Curran

Chloe Sherlock, Katie McQuade, Wine Whelan and Rebecca McNally

Jade Pawley and Simon Culleton

Ciara Minion, Katrina Gorse and Louise Lawlor

Abby Woods and Joe Kennedy

Julia Kwiatkowska and Jake Kelly

Josh Devereux and Emma Hughes

Cameron Keogh, Jody Loughman, Enoch Olanase and Saedhbh Dunne

Rachel and Mary-Ellen Byrne

Kieran ONeill and Charlotte Slattery

Killian Doyle, twins Kate and Jillian Byrne and Patrick Doyle

Oisin Doyle and Chloe Nolan

Paulina Radola and Wiktoria Swiderska

Rachel Nolan and Ellie Brennan

Ciara Kinsella and Nathan Travers

