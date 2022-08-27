The Way We Were – Carlow 30 years ago

Photographer Karl McDonough digs through the archives from August 1992 to bring us the images of what was going on in Carlow
Geman visitor Peter Baron Von Liebieg-Knips with wife Ursula and children during their stop in Carlow. Peter had the height of respect for Ireland and its people but was happy with the condition of the Barrow.
“I have never seen such dirt and shit in my life,” he remarked while on a stop as he travelled from Robertstown to Graiguenamanagh. A chief edtior for North and Central Europe for CNN News, he said:
“I was in Vietnam for three years and I travelled with the US Marines. I learned a lot from them. But for them I would not have been able to travel from Vicarstown to Carlow.”
Peter recalled having to clear his propellor every few hundred meters due the amount of plastic in the river. Although Peter says he curses the river during the day the people and atmosphere in pubs and shops make up for his dissappointment.
The Carlow Community Games contingent pictured at Carlow Railway Station prior to their journey to Mosney for the finals
The Hacketstown team who competed in the U16 B Carlow football final
Carlow Town pupils from Green Road NS, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, the Gaelscoil, Graiguecullen NS, Askea NS and Bishop Foley BNS who won prizes in the Carlow Tidy Town Committee anti-litter poster competition for schools with Tidy Towns chairman Harry Byrne
The Ballon/Rathoe team which won the Carlow Community Games final in the rounders championship. (l-r) Front – Paul Connors, Mark Hutton, Paul Murphy and Mark Nolan; Back – James Brennan, Alan Kelly, Kevin Doyle, Michael Foley and Wesley Gallagher