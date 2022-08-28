Fans receive free beer at Aviva Stadium after internet issues

  • Home >
Sunday, August 28, 2022

James Cox

College Football fans were treated to free beer and pizza at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for a time on Saturday evening, after the internet went down.

The venue doesn’t accept cash, and credit card machines could not connect to Wi-Fi.

It happened during an American football game between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Images of massive queues for the free beer were shared on social media.

Northwestern beat Nebraska beat Nebraska 31-28 to claim the College Football Classic.

A crowd in excess of 40,000 turned out for the American football game, with both colleges playing in Dublin for the first time.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic series was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

Notre Dame and Navy are the next big US colleges scheduled to visit the Aviva Stadium in 2023.

