Leighlinbridge bungalow offers quality accomodation

This modern bungalow residence at Rathoran, Leighlinbridge commands a traditional 1.1-acre site, formerly supporting a cottage residence, the entire completely re-built-in recent years to offer 1830 sq. ft of quality accommodation with a generously proportioned 3/4-bedroom configuration.

The residence capitalises on all insulation & energy efficiency developments, boasting triple glazing throughout, external wrapped insulation, internal Kingspan insulation boards on walls & ceilings & extensive attic insulation.

An oil-fired central heating system is complimented with provision for a solid fuel stove in the large, open-plan kitchen/dining/living area. The site enjoys a west facing rear aspect, with glorious views of the Killeshin hills to its rear. Mains water & a private septic system service the property.

A large surrounding gravel yard affords extensive parking while gardens are low maintenance & well-tended. A large 110 sq. workshop is discretely located to the rear of the site, presenting massive scope for a variety of hobby/commercial activities, while a fenced paddock complete with stables completes the holding. Asking price €385,000. BER B3. More information here.