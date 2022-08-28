  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested after shots fired at licensed premises in Co Tyrone

Man arrested after shots fired at licensed premises in Co Tyrone

Sunday, August 28, 2022

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man in his 20s has been arrested following reports of shots fired at a licensed premises in Co Tyrone.

Police said the incident happened in the Main Street area of Ballygawley at about 2.30am on Sunday.

It was reported that two shots were fired, one in the air and another towards the window of the licensed premises.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Our officers attended and are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at this same address.”

The man remains in police custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Garda injured after being carried on car that sped away from checkpoint

Sunday, 28/08/22 - 2:19pm

Man in hospital after serious assault in Co Kildare

Sunday, 28/08/22 - 1:23pm

Girl with rare skin disease stars in book explaining disorder to classmates

Sunday, 28/08/22 - 1:00pm